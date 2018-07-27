NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET OPENING

The 2018 National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship is scheduled to open on Saturday 11th August with the march-pass and a Ball “O” Rama Competition at the Dauphine Playing Field at 1:00.

Registration for this competition closes on Friday August 3rd and forms can be collected from Mr. Ashford Wood (494-3205), Mr. Junior Bacchus (528-6886), Mr. Wendell ‘Coach’ Glasgow (493-8577), and Mr. Leon Chandler or at the following locations: Tommy King’s shop Top Belair, River View Bar in Dauphine or the CDC’s Office in Victoria Park.







