RSS SVG MEETING

A two-day meeting involving personnel from the Regional Security System, RSS, opened here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Yvette Pompey said the meeting comes at a critical time in the region.

Mrs. Pompey said security is important to regional development as citizens and visitors alike must feel safe.

And, Chairman of the Regional Security System (RSS), Errington Shurland said the region continues to face security threats from various sources and the RSS and other regional security organizations are committed to ensuring that security is maintained in the region.







