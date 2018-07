BEQUIA T20 CRICKET WEEKEND RESULTS

There were weekend victories for Knights Trading De Aussies, Bequia Venture Royal Challengers, and De Defenders in the Bequia Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth.

Knights Trading De Aussies gained a 6-wicket victory over Dock Side Marine.

The scores: Dock Side Marine 113 off 13.2-overs; Renal Campbell 33; Dean Browne 3 for 16, Shem Browne 3 for 52, ME-SHACK Williams 2 for 18.

Knights Trading De Aussies 117 for 4 off 11.3-overs; Jasaon Hutchins 51 not out, ME-SHACK Williams 39 not out; Geron Wyllie 3 for 40.

Bequia Venture Royal Challengers defeated Davis Construction Port Elizabeth Masters by 6 wickets.

The scores: Davis Construction Port Elizabeth Masters 149 for 8 off 20-overs; Gersham Dick 35, Jefferson Richards 25; Ian Junior Gonsalves 3 for 25, Kenville Sam 3 for 39, Bequia Venture Royal Challengers 150 for 4 off 13.2-overs; Ian Gonsalves 111; Jefferson Richards 2 for 30.

De Defenders beat Garfield Friendship United by 44 runs.

The scores: De Defenders 229 for 9 off 20-overs; Alroy Hoyte 49, Michael Deane 34 not out, Deswayne Williams 30, Kirton Lavia 26; Veren Baptiste 2 for 61, Friendship United 185 off 19.4-overs; Levan Stowe 43, Verden Baptiste 30, Garfield Sargeant 25, Alrick Pompey 23; Deswayne Williams 39, Primus Nanton 2 for 17, Phillip Baptiste 2 for 19, Denson Hoyte 2 for 27.







