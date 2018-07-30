DIAMONDS FOOTBALL RESULTS

A goal each by Dorian Dallaway and Jerald Stapleton gave World X1 a 2-1 victory over COMPUTEC yesterday afternoon in the Caesar’s Real Estate/Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.
Fitzroy Shallow converted the goal for COMPUTEC.
DESCO Strikers also defeated South Rivers F.C 2-1 yesterday.
Curdis Johnson and Kemron Osment netted a goal each for DESCO Strikers, while the goal for South Rivers F.C came from Zimron Thomas.
On Saturday, Deomaji Samuel netted a hat-trick, and Najima Burgin scored one as COMPUTEC beat Lauders F.C 4-2. Dwyll Wickham and Curdis Olliver scored a goal each for Lauders F.C.
This afternoon at 4:30, Owia United will meet Top Dog Strikers also at the Diamonds Playing Field.
