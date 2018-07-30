FOREIGN AFFAIRS-COCKTAIL

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Trade has described as erroneous and irresponsible, a recent article entitled: CCJ Cocktail Party Shows SVG Gov’t Hypocrisy on Court-Kay; which was published on a media website.

A release from the Ministry explained that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), held a recent special sitting in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in honour of Justice Adrian Saunders’ elevation to the Office of the President of the CCJ.

It disclosed that the Attorney General, in recognition of Justice Saunders’ achievement, hosted a cocktail reception to which the Head of State, Parliamentarians, Heads of Ministries and Departments, Diplomats, Judges and Magistrates and other members of the legal fraternity were invited through hand-delivered printed invitations.

The Ministry said, invitations issued for the Reception were hand-delivered to Democrat House, Headquarters of the New Democratic Party (NDP), on Wednesday 18th July, 2018 for the attention of all members of the Parliamentary Opposition.

It disclosed that one of the Ministry’s Office Attendants, upon arrival around noon at Democrat House on Wednesday July 18th, hand-delivered the invitations to a gentleman, later identified as Tyrone James.

The Ministry said, in light of the information that is in circulation, it categorically denounces any attempt by persons to inject partisan politics into a national event and reiterated that it takes its mandate seriously to discharge the administrative functions with which it is tasked.

The Ministry also cautioned media houses to verify information with the Ministry before publication.







