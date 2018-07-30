GONSALVES SIGNS MOU

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, between Invest SVG and Kayan Aviation Holding Limited has been welcomed by Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Camillo Gonsalves.

The MOU was signed at a News Conference, held at the AIA on Saturday, and will facilitate the establishment of a Fixed Based Operations (FBO) and Commercially Important Person (CIP), Lounge at the AIA.

A Fixed-Base Operator (FBO) is an organization granted permission to operate at an Airport and provide a range of aeronautical services.

Delivering remarks at Saturday’s News Conference, Minister Gonsalves said the Commercially Important Persons Lounge will enhance the service offered by the AIA.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related