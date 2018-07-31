The Rabacca Recreational Park will be re-named the Chatoyer National Park, at a ceremony set to take place tomorrow, Wednesday August 1st, Emancipation Day.

Chief Cultural Officer, Anthony Theobalds said the move is significant, as efforts continue here to celebrate the achievements and legacy of National Hero, Chief Joseph Chatoyer.

Chief Cultural Officer, Anthony Theobalds said the renaming of the Rabacca Recreational Park to the “Chatoyer National Park” is important as it signifies the start of Emancipation month 2018.

Mr. Thoebalds said the program will be an all-day family affair which will feature entertainment all day long. He said the naming ceremony will begin about 4:00 p.m. with a number of speeches from various officials.

Mr. Thoebalds said there will be a packed entertainment package following the naming ceremony on Wednesday and he is encouraging everyone to attend and support the Emancipation Day activity to rename the Rabacca Recreational Park to the “Chatoyer National Park”.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related