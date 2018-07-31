DIAMOND CELEBRATION

The Annual March and Vigil organized by the Diamond Village Community Heritage Organisation will take place tonight, the eve of Emancipation, at Earlene Horne Square in Diamond Village.
A release from the organization says this year’s event will be held under the theme: Reflecting On the Past, Charting the Future.
The activity will include Praise and Worship, A Rally and Reflections; A Torchlight March and the Reading of the Proclamation Order.
The Rally is expected to hear presentations from Social Activist Renrick Rose and Parliamentary Representative for the Area, Saboto Caesar.
