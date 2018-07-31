NEMO AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is reminding families to always have their emergency supplies at hand.

The reminder came from Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes as she urged Vincentians to remain vigilant, despite the fact that the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been fairly quiet so far.

Miss Forbes said it is important that people have their emergency supplies because Disasters can occur at any time and entire communities can be cut off from the rest of the country.

Miss Forbes also appealed to residents to ensure that they are aware of the location of the nearest emergency shelter, and to formulate a Family Emergency Plan.







