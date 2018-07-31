POLICE AND CHURCHES FIGHT CRIME

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says it is working along closely with local Churches as they seek to address the issue of crime and violence in the country.

Speaking during the Police On The Beat Program aired on NBC Radio last evening, Inspector Junior Simmons from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says while the Police continues to control other crimes in the state, the number homicides continue to take place at an alarming rate.

Inspector Simmons said between January and July of this year they have recorded at total of sixteen homicides and while there is a slight reduction when compared to the same period last year, they are working closer with the Churches across the country to come up with ways of addressing the issue of Crime and Violence in communities across the country.

Meanwhile Reverend Myrtle Jack from Hope Evangelism Outreach Calder Ridge said Crime can be driven by a number of factors and in order to address crime then its root factors must be identified and addressed.







