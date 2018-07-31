RSS AND VENEZUELA

The Regional Security System (RSS), said it continues to pay close attention to the security situation in Venezuela

The point was raised by Executive Director the RSS, Errington Shurland during the opening of a two-day meeting here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines last Thursday.

Mr. Shurland said the Security implications of the Venezuela social economic situation on the rest of the region was one of the issues to be discussed during last week’s meeting.

Mr. Shurland said they also want to use more technology in the region in the fight against crime.







