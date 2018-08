Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has urged Vincentians to be vigilant, and supportive of local Law enforcement authorities, in their fight to combat Human Trafficking.

The Prime Minister made the appeal, as he delivered a radio address yesterday, to mark the United Nations World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

He stressed that residents in communities across the country have an important role to play, in alerting the authorities about any suspicious activity.







