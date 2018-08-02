SUPERMARKETS AND PLASTIC INITIATIVES

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Preservation Fund has commended local supermarkets for implementing initiatives aimed at encouraging their customers to use less plastic.

The commendation was made by Director of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Preservation Fund, Louise Mitchell, who reiterated that plastics have a negative impact on the environment.

Miss Mitchell also commended C.K Greaves Supermarket and Massey Stores St. Vincent for embarking on projects to reduce the number of plastic bags issued at their businesses.







