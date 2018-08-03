CHURCHES EXTRA EFFORT TO FIGHT CRIME

Representatives of some local Churches say they remain committed to providing support in the fight against crime and violence in the country.

The commitment was re-stated by Shane Franklyn from the Seventh Day Adventist Church during the On The Beat Programme, aired on NBC this week.

Mr. Franklyn said the Church makes an extra effort to ensure that persons are taught about peace and love. He however noted that when secular activities are held, people always show up, but they are never available to attend and support church activities.

Mr. Franklyn said the Church continues to do its part in the fight against crime and violence, by addressing the root causes and he encouraged more people to support the Church in its efforts.







