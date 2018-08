MISS AGATHA MARTHA SEARLES of Barbados and the USA died on Thursday July 26th at the age of 69. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 18th at the Wesleyan Holiness Church, Lodge Wood Road, Christ Church, Barbados. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Coral Ridge Cemetery, Barbados.







