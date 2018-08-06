MR. ST. CLAIR NATHAN LATHAM better known as BOY and ASHES of Fairbaine Pasture died on Friday July 27th at the age of 71. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 11th at the Kingdom Life Tabernacle, Mesopotamia. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery.

Transportation will be provided by the van with registration number H7307 which is an orange van and will leave the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital gap at noon for Mesopotamia.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related