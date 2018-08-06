PM AND JOBS AT FBO

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said many jobs will be created for Vincentians when Kayan Aviation Holding Limited begins its work to establish a Fixed Based Operation (FBO) and Commercially Important Persons (CIP) Lounge at the Argyle International Airport (AIA).

He made this statement during the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Invest SVG and Kayan Aviation Holding Limited.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that the new investment will not have a negative impact on the operations of local tourism stakeholders but instead strengthen what is already taking place while creating more jobs.

The Prime Minister said jobs will be created in the construction and operationalization of the FBO on the eastern side of the Airport.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said they have also been holding discussions with the CEO and Founder of Kayan Aviation Holding Limited, Dr. Uday Nayak on the possibility of establishing a joint Tourism Training School in the country.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related