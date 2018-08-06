PM HON. DR. RALPH GONSALVES IN JAPAN

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is currently in Japan discussing a number of issues related to deepening the bilateral relationship between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Japan.

During the discussions, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the Japanese Government for the assistance provided over the years, particularly in the development of various Fisheries Centres and the provision of equipment for these Centres.

The Prime Minister Gonsalves also spoke of assistance for other possible projects, including the Barrouallie Black Fish Project that is currently receiving attention from the Japanese Government.

And he also highlighted the challenges posed to the region by the sargassum sea weed and sought technical assistance to address this phenomenon.

The Prime Minister also spoke of the increasing influence of the anti-whaling lobby in SVG and the pressures it brings to bear on SVG’s policy to support aboringinal/traditional whaling.

Meanwhile Japan’s Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ken Saito said Japan is seeking SVG’s support for the Japanese proposal to reform the IWC (International Whaling Commission).

Minister Saito expressed the desire for closer Japan/SVG co-operation in CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species), a multilateral forum aimed at the protection of endangered species.







