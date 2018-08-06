VINSA ORIENTATION

All prospective students to the University of the West Indies in Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago and will be attending orientations sessions this month for new students, hosted by the Vincentian Student’s Associations in the various countries.

The Vincentian Students association in Jamaica VINSA JA and the Cave Hill campus in Barbados will be hosting their orientation this Friday August 10th.

President of VINSA Cave Hill Nafeisa Richardson is encouraging persons to attend the event and use the opportunity to ask any questions pertaining to living and studying in Barbados.

The Vincentian students association at the St. Augustine campus in Trinidad and Tobago will host their orientation on Thursday August 16th and the Secretary of VINSA St. Augustine Angelina Questelles said their orientation is being held to calm the nerves of prospective students coming to Trinidad.







