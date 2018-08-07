This year’s North Leeward Breadfruit Festival will be held on Saturday August 18th at Mission Corner in Chateaubelair under the theme “The Versatility of Breadfruit, the Super Fruit”.

Member of the North Leeward Tourism Organization and Public Relations Officer of the North Leeward Breadfruit Committee, Cuomo Pierre says preparations for the festival are progressing smoothly.

She said this year’s program has three components and she outlines what will take place during the first part of the activity which is an exhibition.

Miss Pierre said the second Component of the festival will be an afternoon of fun for the children.

Miss Pierre said the third component of this year’s North Leeward Breadfruit Festival will be a Cultural package filled with entertainment for everyone and she is encouraging everyone to attend and support the program.







