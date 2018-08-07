The Rainbow Radio League has highlighted the importance of Emergency Communication Systems especially in times of disaster.

Speaking during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio, Donald DeRiggs who is in Charge of the Rainbow Radio League says St. Vincent and the Grenadines is prone to disasters and there should be more of these communication systems in the country.

He said a simple explanation of the Rainbow Radio League is like a Walkie Talkie system where important information can be sent if other means of communication are down.

Mr. DeRiggs also notes that all critical agencies should have toll-free numbers where people can call and share important information free of charge.

He said they want also want to see more hand-held Radio Operators in the country to ensure that information can be disseminated in a timely manner especially in times of disasters.







