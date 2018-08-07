VINLEC AND HURRICANE SEASON

The St. Vincent Electricity Services says it is continuing its Disaster preparedness plans for the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season as it approaches the busiest part of the season.

Speaking during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio, Communications Officer at the St. Vincent Electricity Services, Tamara Job-Sprott said all of their departments have been working assiduously and they are ready for the season.

She said many of their employees have been engaged in training programs and visited other Caribbean islands which were affected by last year’s disasters and they have implemented many of the best practices from lessons learnt from other islands.

Mrs. Job-Sprott said often people take hurricane preparedness for granted and she is appealing to people to pay close attention to these issues.

She is also encouraging Vincentians to have battery operated radios, lights and other appliances in their homes in case there is a power outage.







