CDC PRIZES

The winners of the various competitions held during Vincy Mas 2018 will receive their prizes and awards later this month.

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) said it will host an Annual Prize Giving Ceremony on Tuesday 21st August at the Murray Heights Hotel commencing at 5:00 p.m.

The Ceremony would hear addresses from Minister of Tourism, Sports and Culture, Cecil McKie, CDC Officials and representatives of the various components of Carnival.

This would be followed by the distribution of Trophies and Prize Monies won at the various competitions.







