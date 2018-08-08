LPG PRICES

Cabinet has granted approval for changes to be made to the prices of LPG with effect from 8th August 2018.

According to a release from the API, from 8th August 2018, a 100-pound cylinder of LPG costs $182.50 in Areas One, Two and Three, up from $180.77. In Area Four, a 100-pound cylinder of LPG will move from $201.77 to $203.30.

From today, a 25-pound cylinder of LPG will be sold at $45.57 in Area-One, up from $45.19; $46.57 in Area-Two, up from $46.19; $47.57 in Area-Three, up from $47.19 and $50.57 in Area-Four, up from $50.19.

A 20-pound cylinder of LPG will be sold at $37.46 in Area One, up from $37.15; $38.46 in Area-Two, up from $38.15; $39.46 in Area-Three, up from $39.15 and $42.46 in Area-four, up from $42.15.

The 22-pound cylinder will be sold for $40.30 in Area-One; $41.30 in Area-Two; $42.30 in Area-three and $45.30 in Area-Four.

The 95-pound cylinder will be sold for $170.00 in Areas One, Two and Three and $191.00 in Area-Four.

Area One refers to areas from Kingstown to the Arnos Vale/Villa area on the Windward side and from Kingstown to Lowmans Leeward on the Leeward side.

Area-Two extends from Area-One north-east to Langley Park and north-west to Keartons, including all areas lying between Langley Park and Keartons.

Area-Three means all areas on the mainland other than those falling within Areas One and Two; while Area-Four refers to the Grenadines.







