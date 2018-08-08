NANTON-RECEPTION

A special reception was held at the Argyle International Airport (AIA), yesterday to honour Miss SVG 2018, Shellisa Nanton, on her return from Nevis.

Miss Nanton was crowned winner of the 13th Annual FLOW Miss Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant, held in Nevis Monday night.

Addressing yesterday’s reception, Minister of Tourism Sports and Culture, Cecil Mckie, welcomed Miss Nanton back home and congratulated her on her achievement.

Minister Mckie said the entire country was elated with the news of her success. And he noted that Miss Nanton’s success will give a boost to the promotional efforts for Vincy Mas.







