SOL WINNERS

SOL EC LTD has announced the Grand Prize winners in its Win Cash for a Year promotion which ended on July 27.

The two lucky customers, who purchased $40.00 or more of SOL Go Further gasoline or SOL Go Further diesel, are:

1st place – Meldon Woods – Calliaqua

2nd place – Elucia Tannis – Union Level

Mr. Woods won $2,000.00 per month for a year, while Ms. Tannis won $1,000.00 per month for a year.

SOL has congratulated the Grand Prize winners and the 40 weekly winners of $100.00 each in free fuel, and expressed thanks to customers for taking part in the promotion.

The Grand Prize draw took take place on Monday, August 6th at Wilson Enterprises Service Station, Arnos Vale, at 4:00 p.m.

Members of the public were invited to witness the draw, which was overseen by the Auditing Firm, Grant Thornton.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related