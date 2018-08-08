WILLIAMS PASSES

The legal fraternity in St Vincent and the Grenadines is today mourning the loss of one of its prominent members, with the death of veteran Lawyer, Arthur Williams.

Mr. Williams is reported to have passed away at his home at Queen’s Drive yesterday afternoon.

He was a former Attorney General and the founding member and Senior Partner in the law firm of Williams & Williams, which has been established since 1969.

President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bar Association Rene Baptiste expressed sorrow at his passing. Miss Baptiste noted that Mr. Williams was well known to most members of the practicing Bar in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Miss Baptiste said Mr. Williams will be remembered as one of the leading criminal Lawyers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In recognition of his contribution to St Vincent and the Grenadines, he was awarded the OBE by Her Majesty the Queen in 2006.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife and three sons.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related