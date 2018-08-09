AGAPE 20TH ANNIVERSARY

The Agape Performing Arts Theatre is preparing to hold a series of activities to celebrate its 20th Anniversary.

Treasurer of the Agape Performing Arts Theatre, Keisha Johnson said preparations are progressing well for the activities which will be held later this year.

She says the 20th Anniversary is very significant for the Theatre and they are fine tuning their plans to ensure that their activities are of the highest quality.

Miss Johnson says they will be holding a wide range of activities including: a fun walk, street drama and other programs as they reach out to members of the public for their 20th Anniversary.

The Agape Performing Arts Theatre was also awarded the People’s Choice Award for the Most Outstanding Theatre Company in St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the recent BEST OF SVG Awards.







