CWSA AND THE HURRICANE SEASON

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) said it already has a number of measures in place to ensure that they can adequately respond to the needs of their customers during the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season, as it approaches its busiest period.

Engineer at CWSA, Bernard Maloney made this statement during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio earlier today.

Mr. Maloney said they are aware that the country is prone to disasters so they continue to be proactive throughout the year to ensure that their systems are up to standard.

He said they have twelve different committees which continue to work throughout the year to address the nation’s vulnerabilities and address disaster preparedness.

Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, Joan Ryan said they also continue to sensitize members of the public about disasters and what is expected of them.

She said they also host these programs with their employees to ensure that everything is in place and their system is not vulnerable for the hurricane season.







