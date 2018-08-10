EXPO-PRIZE GIVING

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Commerce and Trade will host a Prize Giving Ceremony here later this month, for the 2018 Vincy Innovation Expo and Coconut Festival, which was held here last month.

The Ministry said the ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Permanent Mission of St Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations, and Invest SVG.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Monday August 20, from 10:00 am at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room.

The Vincy Innovation Expo was held on July 27th in recognition of World Creativity and Innovation Day to raise awareness of the role of creativity and innovation in problem-solving with the overall goal of sustainable development.







