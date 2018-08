MR SHAWN DERICK CAMERON POMPEY better known as CAMERON of Ontario, Canada formerly of Chili Village, Georgetown died on Tuesday July 31st at the age of 48. The funeral takes place on Sunday August 12th at the New Haven Funeral Home, 7025 Legion Road. The service begins at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the Beech Wood Cemetery, Ontario, Canada.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related