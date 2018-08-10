PETROLEUM PRICES RISE

Vincentians will be paying more for some petroleum products from Monday.

A release from the Agency for Public Information, API says Cabinet has granted approval for changes to be made to the wholesale and retail prices for Gasoline and Diesel and Low-Sulpher Diesel, with effect from Monday August 13th.

The retail price for gasoline will move from $12.55 per gallon to $12.99 per gallon, representing a 44-cents increase, while the retail price for Diesel will move from $10.55 per gallon to $10.98 per gallon, representing a 43-cents increase.

And the retail price for Low Sulpher Diesel will move from $11.99 per gallon to $11.00 per gallon, representing a decrease of 19-cents







