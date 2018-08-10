POLICE SCHOLARSHIP CEREMONY

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) and the SVG Police Co-operative Credit Union Limited (PCCU) will jointly present scholarships and bursaries to over eighty-six students who have successfully passed the Caribbean Primary Exit Examinations (CPEA), at a ceremony slated for next week.

The ceremony will be held on Wednesday August 15, under the theme: Sixty Solid Years of Educating our nation’s youth”.

This is the 60th year since the Police Scholarship Fund was created to offer scholarships to the children of Police Officers.

A release from the Police says the Fund is the second-largest scholarship programme in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to the release, the Police Scholarship Programme surpasses all of the scholarship programmes by financial Institutions (Banks and Credit Unions), Non-Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies, Non-Governmental Organizations, the Private Sector, Civil Society and others.

The joint Scholarship Awards ceremony will take place at the Police Credit Union Conference Room located on Bay Street commencing at 3:00 p.m.

The event will hear addresses from Police Commissioner Colin John, and President of the Police Credit Union, Retired Superintendent of Police, Horace Williams.

The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Ankie Scott, Lecturer in Economics at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus and a former recipient of the Police Scholarship.







