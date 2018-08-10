SOIL WORKSHOP

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Taiwan Technical Mission will host a workshop on soil analysis here next week.

The training exercise will be held on Thursday August 16th at the Orange Hill Farm, and is intended to provide Vincentian Farmers with knowledge of the soil on local fields.

Head of the Taiwan Technical Mission, Chao-Chiung Liao said the Mission, together with the Ministry of Agriculture, will establish a Soil Laboratory to provide soil analysis for Vincentian Farmers, and enable them to draw a soil map of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Farmers will then receive a report on soil analysis data and advice on nutrition and farming.

Mr. Liao said the Soil Laboratory is a part of a project which is aimed at Strengthening Farmers’ Organizations and Improving Fruit and Vegetable Production Technology in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

The project has been implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Taiwan Technical Mission since 2015.

Mr. Liao explained that soil analysis would enable Vincentian Farmers to be more knowledgable about their soils and enable them to improve their methods of planting different varieties of fruit and vegetables.

And, Mr. Ming-Zing Lee, a Specialist at the Taiwan Mission, said the Ministry and the Mission have so far held six workshops this year, and more than 150 local farmers from several Co-operatives have attended.







