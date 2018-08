An official launch will be held here today, for the 13th KCCU National Dance Festival.

The Festival will be held during the month of September, under the theme: Let’s Dance.

Today’s launch will be hosted by the Ministry of Tourism Sports and Culture, in collaboration with the Kingstown Co-operative Credit Union Limited.

It takes place at the Rueben John Development Centre in the KCCU Building from ten this morning.







