TAIWAN FOUNDATIONS DONATE ITEMS

Two Foundations based in the Republic of China on Taiwan will hand over a quantity of supplies to the Ministry of Social Development today.

The supplies are being donated by the Simply Help and the Wu Thun-Chin Foundations, through the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The items include clothes, shoes, toys, school supplies and fabric which were donated for underprivileged women and children in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry of Social Development is expected to target Secondary Schools and religious institutions in distributing the items.

The Ministry will officially receive the donation at a handing-over ceremony that is scheduled to take place from 10:00 a.m. today, at the Fisheries Division Conference Room.







