A major Membership Drive will be carried out by the Voice of the Disabled, VOD, organisation this week, as the organization seeks to enhance its capacity to implement its advocacy programme.

President of the VOD, Cheryl Adams said the organization, which was established in October 2016, has been involved in a number of activities since the start of the year.

Miss Adams said two major activities are being held this month, to highlight the work of the organization and solicit the support of the public.

She said the first one was held last week, and took the form of an Awareness Walk in Kingstown, to enlighten the public on the work of the VOD.

Miss Adams said the next major activity planned for the month is a Membership Drive, set to take place this Wednesday August 15th, on the Windward side of the Island.

She said members of the VOD will be driving through Georgetown with a loudspeaker, speaking about the work of the organization, and end with a public meeting at the Sandy Bay Resource Centre.







