BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

A goal each by Daniel Patrick and Godbert Boyce gave Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks a 2-nil win over SVG Port Authority yesterday in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Earlier in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation-Sponsored Under-19 Division, Unlimited Strikers defeated Largo Height 2-1.

Azeem Browne and Zinda Grant netted a goal each for Unlimited Strikers, while Jerald Joseph netted the goal for Largo Height.

This afternoon at 3:00, Unlimited Strikers will meet A-DARE in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, and in the Firms Division at 4:30, KFC will meet CWSA.

Both matches will also be played at the Grammar School Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related