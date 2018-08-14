DIAMONDS FOOTBALL RESULTS

World X1 secured a 3-nil victory over Mozambique yesterday afternoon in the Caesar’s Real Estate/Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Two of the goals were scored by Kurlan Joseph and the other by Dorian Dallaway for World X1.

In the weekend results, Youngsters F.C defeated Mt. Grenan United 4-2, South Rivers United outplayed Progressive Force beating them 8-nil and COMPUTEC won from Owia F.C 6-2.

This afternoon at 4:30, Owia F.C will play against Biabou F.C at the same venue.







