GREGGS T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

The Hairoun/FLOW/Sea Operations Greggs Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship began in earnest last weekend at the Greggs Playing Field.

Gairy Construction Simple Boys defeated Challengers by 61 runs.

The scores: Gairy Construction Simple Boys 172 for 4 off 20-overs; (Jabari Cunningham 70), Challengers 111 off 15.3-overs; (Javon Searles 31, Stein Joseph 4 for 19).

Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem beat Dr. Thomas Injectors by 24 runs.

The scores: Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem 144 for 6 off 20-overs; (Damron Prince 38, Kenford Collins 33), Dr. Thomas Injectors 120 for 9 off 20-overs; (Tex Franklyn 31, Rod Collins 4 for 14).

Jus Fuh De Fun won from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force by 5 wickets.

The scores: the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 96 off 10.3-overs; (Desron Maloney 42; Carlson Davis 4 for 14, Gasu Thomas 3 for 9), Jus Fuh De Fun 97 for 5 off 11.1-overs; (Veno De Souza 35;, Saleme George 2 for 17).

And the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars defeated Street Fighters by 10 wickets.

The scores: Street Fighters 72 off 13.2-overs; (C. Da Breo 21; Kelly Murray 4 for 5), Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars 76 without loss off 6.5-overs; (Ron Adams 52 not out).







