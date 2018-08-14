SUCCESSFUL MINIBUS OPERATORS WORKSHOP

The Ministry of Education said it hosted a successful training session on the weekend, for local Minibus Operators.

The workshop was held at the Thomas Saunders Secondary School on Sunday, with funding provided by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) as part of the Ministry’s ongoing initiative to provide friendly spaces for children, outside the school environment.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Morine Williams said that more than thirty Minibus Operators attended the sessions, which were informative and interactive.

Mrs. Williams said the workshop also provided a forum for the Minibus Operators to network and encourage each other.







