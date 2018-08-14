SVG AND DROUGHT WATCH

Despite being placed on a Drought Watch along with several other countries in the region, a local Meteorologist said there is no cause for concern in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) has issued the Drought watch for Barbados, north-western Belize, Grenada, and the northern Leeward islands.

Meteorological Forecaster at the local Met Office, Joan McDonald, said while countries such as Barbados are already being affected, this country’s landscape makes it less-susceptible to drought conditions.

Mrs. McDonald also noted that the rainy season being experienced here makes drought conditions even less likely.







