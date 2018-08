St. Vincent and the Grenadines managed only one win in the CONCACAF Girls Under-15 Football Championship that ended at Bradenton, in Florida, the United States last Friday.

In their fourth and final match of the Championship, St. Vincent and the Grenadines defeated the United States Virgin Islands 2-nil after goals by Sonja Mc Kie and Denel Creese.

The team returned home last Sunday.







