VITA MALT BEQUIA BASKETBALL RESULTS

Last weekend, there were victories for Bequia Community High School, Raptors, Dragons, Titans, Rising Stars (2), East Blazers, and Bequia United in the VITA Malt Bequia Basketball Championship at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field.

Bequia Community High School triumphed over Bequia Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School with 101-89 win.

Cody Compton with a game high 29 points Bequia Community High School, while the top scorer for Bequia Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School was Reon Ollivierre with 28 points.

Raptors had the better of Blue Chip Academy with a 64-62 win.

Xavaughn Dennie with 30 points led the way for Raptors and for Blue Chip Academy, While Sparks had 20 points.

In the Under-16 Division, Dragons outclassed Rockets 67-10.

For Dragons, Mc Koy Hazell scored 21 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals and for Rockets Jolano Joseph had 8 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals, and 6 blocks.

Titans beat Golden Knights 38-36 also in the Under-16 Division.

The leading scorers for Titans were Darrel Stay with 14 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals, and 2 blocks, and Kody Williams with 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, and 1 block, while for Golden Knights, COR-SINI Pollard with 22 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals.

In the 2nd Division, Rising Stars (2) defeated Young Duke 82-43.

Augustine Pollard with 40 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 blocks led the way for Rising Stars (2), while for Young Duke, DON-JAY Peniston had 15 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 12 steals, and 1 block.

In the 1st Division, East Blazers won from Kings 70-62.

Jason Hutchins with 20 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block led the scoring for East Blazers. The top scorer for Kings was Darreo Glasgow with 24 points, 20 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals, and 2 blocks.

Bequia United cruised past Blue Chip Academy 69-61 in an Exhibition game.

Bequia United leading scorer was Xavaughn Dennie with 15 points, while the top scorer for Blue Chip Academy Shad Thomas with 20 points.

The Championship will continue tomorrow afternoon at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field at 5:30, when Hornets square-off with Hawks in the Under-16 Division, then Raptors clash with East Blazers in the 1st Division at 7:30 in the evening.







