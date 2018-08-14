YOUTH DEVELOPMENT IN SVG

Minister responsible for Youth Affairs, Frederick Stephenson has given the assurance that the Government is continuing to develop initiatives to improve the quality of life for the youth of the nation.

He spoke on the issue, as he delivered a message to mark World Youth Day, which was observed on Sunday, under the theme: Safe spaces for Youth.

Minister Stephenson said the Government has been creating opportunities for young people to air their views and participate in nation building.

Minister Stephenson commended the organizations which continue to enhance youth development in the country, but he noted that more can be done.







