AFFILIATES OF SVG FOOTBALL MEETS

Affiliates of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation will be meeting in General Session tomorrow evening 6:00, at the Conference Room of the Federation in Kingstown to elect a New President.

Seven persons have been nominated for the post – Marvin Fraser, Otashie Spring, Elroy Boucher, Akin John, Carl Dickson, Maxim James and Raymond Trimmingham.

The new President will replace Venold Coombs who was banned for two years from all football related activities and fined US$40,000.00 by FIFA’s Adjudicatory Chamber of Independent Ethics Committee for selling 2014 World Cup tickets at a profiteering mark-up in violation of FIFA’s Code of Ethics.







