ARTHUR WILLIAMS FUNERAL

An official funeral will be held here this Saturday August 18th for former Attorney General and former Member of Parliament Arthur Williams.

Mr. Williams passed away at his home last week Tuesday August 7th.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister said the official viewing of the body will take place on Friday August 17th at the House of Assembly from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Officials will view from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., while the general public will view from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Funeral Service is scheduled to take place on Saturday August 18th at the Kingstown Methodist Church from 2:00 p.m.

As a mark of respect, all flags throughout the State will be flown at half-mast on Friday August 17th, and Saturday August 18th.

The Government has expressed sincere condolences to the family of the late Arthur Williams, during this time of bereavement.







