BEQUIA T20 CRICKET WEEKEND RESULTS

De Defenders beat Davis Construction Port Elizabeth Masters by 7 wickets in the only match played last weekend in the Bequia Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Clive Tannis Playing Field.

The scores: Davis Construction Port Elizabeth Masters 171 for 8 off 20-overs; Don Williams 51, Gersham Dick 32 not out, Shyann Glynn 32; Denson Hoyte 3 for 31, Leon Lorraine 2 for 23.

De Defenders 174 for 3 off 14.2-overs; Denson Hoyte 44 not out, Phillip Baptiste 42, Leon Lorraine 37, Kirton Lavia 37; Don Williams 2 for 21.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related