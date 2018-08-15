BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

C.W.S.A beat K.F.C 4-1 yesterday in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

The goals for C.W.S.A were scored by Jalen Miller, Alwyn Quashie, Alex Jessop and Kevin Mathurin, while Tevin Davis scored the goal for K.F.C.

In an earlier match, Unlimited Strikers gained a 2-1 win over A-DARE in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division.

The scorers for Unlimited Strikers were Je Quan Adams and Dravid Compton. A-DARE’s goal was scored by Kamol Griffith.

This afternoon at 3:00, Largo Height will meet Je Belles in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, and in the Firms Division, SVG Post will oppose R & R Construction Transport and Works at 4:30.

Both matches will also be played at the Grammar School Playing Field.







