CSEC EXAM RESULTS

Two Secondary Schools here recorded significant improvements in their performance in the 2018 CSEC Examinations.

The Ministry of Education said there was a vast improvement in the results for the Bequia Community High School and the Dr. J.P. Eustace Memorial Secondary School.

According to the Ministry, the Bequia Community High School achieved a pass rate of 74.47-percent this year, compared to 51.26-percent last year, representing an increase of 23.21-percent.

And, the Dr. J.P. Eustace Memorial Secondary School achieved a pass rate of 74.09-percent this year, compared to 49.27-percent last year, representing an increase of 24.82-percent.

The Ministry of Education congratulated all the students and has extended gratitude to the Principals, Teachers and Staff at all Schools, for their support for the students.







