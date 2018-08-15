CSEC EXAM RESULTS

Two Secondary Schools here recorded significant improvements in their performance in the 2018 CSEC Examinations.
The Ministry of Education said there was a vast improvement in the results for the Bequia Community High School and the Dr. J.P. Eustace Memorial Secondary School.
According to the Ministry, the Bequia Community High School achieved a pass rate of 74.47-percent this year, compared to 51.26-percent last year, representing an increase of 23.21-percent.
And, the Dr. J.P. Eustace Memorial Secondary School achieved a pass rate of 74.09-percent this year, compared to 49.27-percent last year, representing an increase of 24.82-percent.
The Ministry of Education congratulated all the students and has extended gratitude to the Principals, Teachers and Staff at all Schools, for their support for the students.
